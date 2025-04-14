Denmark showcases CV9035 MkIIIC in Arctic trials

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . The country has marked a significant milestone in its defence modernization program with the successful live-fire trials of the CV9035 MkIIIC Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

Conducted in northern Sweden, the tests revealed the vehicle's advanced capabilities, including the 35mm Bushmaster III autocannon and the RBS 58 anti-tank missile system. These features promise superior battlefield performance, with long-range strike capabilities and high-tech defence systems like the Iron Fist Active Protection System.

The trials, which took place under harsh winter conditions, highlight Denmark's commitment to modernizing its forces, with the CV9035 MkIIIC poised to play a central role in the nation's heavy brigade. For now, it remains to be seen how this cutting-edge vehicle will impact Denmark's strategic positioning within NATO.