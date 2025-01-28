Denmark sets $2 billion plan to strengthen Arctic defense amid global tensions

HQ

Denmark is on a mission to boost its Arctic defense, investing $2 billion into a new surveillance and sovereignty effort. In a strategic move, a new agreement with the governments of Greenland and the Faroe Islands aims to enhance surveillance and security in the face of rising interest from the US, Russia, and China. The funding will go toward new ships, drones, and satellite systems designed to protect the Arctic and North Atlantic territories. Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized the growing security concerns, noting the impact of climate change and shifting global dynamics. The region, which holds vast mineral resources and new shipping lanes due to melting ice, is more crucial than ever.

Will these investments be enough to protect Greenland from global powers?

Shutterstock

This is an ad: