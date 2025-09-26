Denmark rules out triggering NATO consultations after drone incursions

HQ

We just got the news that Denmark will not seek NATO consultations following the drone activity that disrupted civilian and military areas earlier this week, according to its foreign minister, who noted that the alliance has only resorted to Article 4 on rare occasions and that the current situation does not warrant such a move. "Article 4 has been activated nine times in NATO's entire history, and twice recently in relation to Poland and Estonia, so we have no reason to do so," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!