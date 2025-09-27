Denmark reports new unidentified drones over its biggest military base The devices were observed above Karup airbase, among others, with possible sightings also reported in Norway, Germany and Lithuania.

HQ Drone sightings in Denmark have dominated the headlines in recent days, but last night appeared relatively quiet in comparison. However, Danish military officials just reported sightings of unknown drones near several defense installations overnight. The devices were observed above Karup airbase, among others, forcing it to briefly close its airspace to commercial traffic, with possible sightings also reported in Norway, Germany and Lithuania. "The Danish Defence can confirm that drones were observed at several of the Danish Defence's locations last night. Several capabilities were deployed," a spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Karup airbase // Shutterstock