Denmark quietly packed blood bags and runway bombs just in case Trump invaded Greenland

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There is a sentence that would have read like satire eighteen months ago: Denmark flew blood supplies to Greenland to prepare for a US attack. And yet here we are.

According to Danish public broadcaster DR (which spoke to sources across the Danish government, intelligence services, and officials in France and Germany), and via The Guardian, Copenhagen spent the early weeks of 2026 quietly preparing these measures to fight off an invasion by its closest ally of eight decades.

The scene, appartently: Danish soldiers board a military transport to Greenland. In their kit: explosives to blow up the runways at Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq, preventing US aircraft from landing. Also: blood bags from Danish blood banks, in case anyone gets shot. The destination: an island that is, technically, still part of Denmark. The potential aggressor: the United States of America.

Danish soldier // Shutterstock

The trigger, of course, was Donald Trump's renewed threats in January to take Greenland "the hard way." European capitals had been quietly alarmed since the 2024 US election, but the moment that reportedly crystallised the crisis was the 3 January US attack on Venezuela. The day after, Trump declared that the US needed Greenland "very badly." The day after that, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said a US attack on a NATO ally would mean the end of the alliance itself, and of the entire post-war security order.

Europe's response was swift and, by the standards of European defence coordination, almost shockingly decisive. An advance command of Danish, French, German, Norwegian and Swedish soldiers landed in Greenland, followed by a main force including elite troops. Danish fighter jets were scrambled. A French naval vessel headed toward the North Atlantic. The goal, according to DR's sources, was deliberate: put as many different national flags on Greenlandic soil as possible, so that any US move to occupy it would require Washington to commit a hostile act against multiple NATO allies simultaneously.

"We have not been in such a situation since April 1940," says a Danish defence source, referring to the Nazi occupation of Denmark. The comparison was not made lightly. Amid all this, a remarkable thing happened: Europe got its act together. Secret talks between European leaders (which DR says began immediately after the 2024 US election) reportedly brought the continent to a new level of strategic cohesion. An unnamed senior French official told the broadcaster that the Greenland crisis was a turning point: "Europe realised once and for all that we need to be able to take care of our own security."