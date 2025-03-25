Denmark pushes back against Usha Vance's visit to Greenland

HQ

The latest news on Greenland . Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has condemned on Tuesday the upcoming United States delegation visit to Greenland as unacceptable pressure, rejecting any notion of American influence.

The visit, led by Usha Vance, wife of United States Vice President JD Vance, and key national security officials, comes amid renewed speculation about United States ambitions in the resource-rich Arctic. You can read more about the visit here.

Greenland's Mute Egede has called the trip a provocation, given its timing during coalition negotiations and local elections. With European Union and Nordic allies backing Denmark, Frederiksen insists Greenland remains firmly within its existing alliances.