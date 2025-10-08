Denmark plans social media ban for under-15s

HQ

We just got the news. On Tuesday, Denmark's government has announced plans to restrict social media access for children under fifteen, with parents potentially allowed to grant limited use from thirteen. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen used her speech on Tuesday at the opening of Folketing to introduce the proposal, citing concerns over the growing impact of screens on childhood and social interaction. The plan mirrors efforts in other countries, including Australia, which has already taken steps toward similar restrictions. While the measure aims to safeguard young users, the government has yet to clarify which platforms would be affected or how the ban would be enforced. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!