Denmark plans drone training in Ukraine, stirring Russian ire

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . For the first time in Europe, Denmark is ready to embed its troops in Ukraine not for combat, but to train directly with Ukrainian forces in the use of battlefield drones.

The programme, set to begin this summer, aims to give Danish soldiers real-time experience with the technologies that have reshaped modern warfare. While the training is expected to take place far from the frontlines, the move has rattled Moscow.

Danish officials argue it's a necessary step to keep pace with the evolving nature of military conflict, especially as drones account for a growing share of battlefield effectiveness. Denmark's alignment continues to redefine the boundaries of European military support.