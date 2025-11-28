Denmark orders $580 million air defence system from Kongsberg

HQ

Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has secured a 500 million euro ($580 million) contract from Denmark for its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), the company said on Thursday.

In a new announcement, on November 27, Kongsberg said the procurement would "significantly enhance" Denmark's operational capabilities and its ability to counter modern air threats, but did not specify a delivery schedule.

Denmark, which in September announced plans to invest around $9 billion in European-made air defence systems, cited a challenging security environment as the reason for bolstering its aerial defence capabilities.

Kongsberg on their website:

"With this procurement Denmark will significantly enhance the country's operational capabilities and the ability to effectively combat modern air threats, and furthermore strengthen the overall NASAMS air defence presence in the Nordic region. The Danish selection underscores NASAMS' position as the world leading mobile medium range integrated air defence solution for NATO allies."