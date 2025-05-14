English
Denmark mulls lifting 40-year nuclear power ban

Government explores new nuclear technologies to enhance energy security.

The latest news on Denmark. We now know that the nordic country is revisiting its four-decade ban on nuclear power, considering the adoption of small, modular reactors as part of its strategy to boost energy security, its Energy Minister Lars Aagaard said today.

Lars Aagaard confirmed that the government will assess the viability of these technologies, with a report due next year. However, he emphasized that only the potential benefits would be analyzed, and no plans for traditional nuclear power are under consideration.

Lars Aagaard, Minister for Energy arrives for a Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on March 28, 2023 // Shutterstock

