Mette Frederiksen resigns after election defeat

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Mette Frederiksen has formally resigned after her three-party coalition failed to secure a parliamentary majority in the general election.

The resignation was submitted to King Frederik X at Amalienborg Palace on Wednesday, according to an official statement. Frederiksen is expected to remain in a caretaker role while negotiations begin.

With no clear majority emerging, Danish parties now face the challenge of building a viable coalition. Early signals suggest tough discussions ahead, with multiple blocs and leaders positioning themselves for influence in the next government.

Speaking after the results, Frederiksen stressed the urgency of reaching an agreement, warning that global instability (from ongoing geopolitical tensions to economic uncertainty) leaves little room for political deadlock. "The world is not waiting for us," she said.

Among the potential power brokers, there are names such as Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Troels Lund Poulsen. We will have to wait and see how the result plays out.