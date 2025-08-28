Denmark issues apology over forced contraception in Greenland

HQ

The latest news on Denmark and Greenland . Denmark's prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, has delivered the country's first formal apology for the forced contraception scandal that targeted Greenlandic girls and women for decades.

Mette Frederiksen said: "Even though we do not have the full picture, it makes a great impression on the government that so many Greenlandic women unanimously report that they have been subjected to abuse by the Danish healthcare system."

Many were subjected to invasive procedures without consent, some at a very young age, during Denmark's colonial rule. "We cannot change what has happened. But we can take responsibility. Therefore, on behalf of Denmark, I would like to say: Sorry."

The apology was made alongside Greenland's leader and comes ahead of an investigation report due next month. Both governments have pledged to work together on reparations, marking a step toward healing a painful chapter in their shared history.