Denmark heads for coalition talks after no clear majority

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Mette Frederiksen's centre-left bloc has failed to secure a parliamentary majority in Denmark's general election, setting the stage for complex coalition negotiations.

With all votes counted, the Social Democrats and their allies (the so-called "red bloc") won 84 seats, short of the 90 needed for a majority in the 179-seat parliament. The right-leaning "blue bloc" also fell short, securing 77 seats.

This leaves Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the centrist Moderates, in a pivotal "kingmaker" role with 14 seats. He has urged both sides to move toward the political centre, increasing the likelihood of a broad coalition.

Frederiksen's party remained the largest force but underperformed expectations, raising doubts about her chances of securing a third term. Coalition talks are expected to last weeks.