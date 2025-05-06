English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Denmark eyes P-8A Poseidon for Arctic security enhancement

Copenhagen explores strengthening its northern defense in response to growing geopolitical pressures.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Denmark. We now know that the nordic country is considering acquiring the US-built P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, aiming to bolster its role in Arctic security amid escalating threats, including Russian naval activity.

The potential acquisition, part of a broader cooperation with Norway, would modernize Denmark's aging fleet and improve its ability to monitor the critical GIUK Gap. While the purchase remains under review, the Poseidon's advanced surveillance capabilities make it a promising asset for NATO's defense strategy in the region.

Denmark eyes P-8A Poseidon for Arctic security enhancement
RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire, UK - July 7, 2014: United States Navy (USN) Boeing P-8A Poseidon Maritime patrol and Anti-Submarine warfare aircraft // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsDenmarkUnited States


Loading next content