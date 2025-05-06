Denmark eyes P-8A Poseidon for Arctic security enhancement

HQ

The latest news on Denmark . We now know that the nordic country is considering acquiring the US-built P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, aiming to bolster its role in Arctic security amid escalating threats, including Russian naval activity.

The potential acquisition, part of a broader cooperation with Norway, would modernize Denmark's aging fleet and improve its ability to monitor the critical GIUK Gap. While the purchase remains under review, the Poseidon's advanced surveillance capabilities make it a promising asset for NATO's defense strategy in the region.