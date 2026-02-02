Denmark defeats Germany in the Handball European Competition

HQ

Denmark, one of the co-hosts of the Men's Handball European Championship, takes the crown after defeating Germany in the final, 34-27. It is the third title for the Danish team in EHF's competition, the first since 2012, and they add the title to their current world champion title, and the final was a repeat from Paris 2024 Olympic final, where Denmark won 39-26.

Danish star Mathias Gidsel was named MVP of the competition and scored seven times in the final, and 68 times in total in the competition, setting a new record for more goals in the European Handball Championship, surpassing the previous record of 65 by Norway's Sander Sagosen in 2020. Remarkably, Rasmus Lauge adds another European Championship, the only remaining player from the 2012 squad still in 2026.

The expected victory continues Denmark's dominance in the World Championship, where they won three straight titles in 2021, 2023 and 2025, as well as Olympic medals; the European was the missing piece of the puzzle. The other co-hosts, Sweden and Norway, finished sixth and ninth overall, with Croatia taking the bronze medal.