Denmark criticizes Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Denmark has denounced Russia's latest wave of drone attacks on Ukraine, calling it a clear signal that Moscow has no real interest in peace, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday.

At a Nordic summit in Finland, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that while Russia speaks of negotiations, its actions prove otherwise. Meanwhile, the Nordic countries pledged continued support for Ukraine, including military aid and industrial cooperation.