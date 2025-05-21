Denmark commits $632 million military aid to Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . Denmark has just approved a $632 million military aid package for Ukraine, spanning from 2025 to 2028, aimed at bolstering Kyiv's artillery supply and enhancing fighter jet training programs, as reported here.



The funding also backs a collaborative ammunition initiative with the Czech Republic and the Netherlands, reinforcing Ukraine's long-term defence strategy. Of course, Danish support remains a key pillar in sustaining Ukraine's resistance amid ongoing conflict.