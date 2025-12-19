Denmark buys Norway's Kongsberg missile systems to defend strategic coastlines from Russia

HQ

Denmark has signed a contract worth more than €100 million to acquire coastal-defence missile systems from Norway's Kongsberg, strengthening its ability to protect strategically important waters, Danish defence authorities have announced in a statement.

The deal includes multiple coastal missile batteries equipped with the Naval Strike Missile, which has a range of over 300 kilometres. First deliveries are expected in 2026, although officials did not disclose how many systems will be purchased.

Security concerns in the Baltic Sea linked to Russia

The acquisition will boost Denmark's control over key maritime choke points, including access to the Baltic Sea through the Danish Straits, which are critical for NATO operations. Danish defence officials said the systems will enhance deterrence and allow threats at sea to be countered from land.

Denmark is buying the systems through a direct contract with Kongsberg to ensure rapid deployment, amid increased security concerns in the Baltic Sea linked to Russian military activity and hybrid threats.