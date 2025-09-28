Denmark bans civilian drone flights in light of recent events

HQ

Drone sightings in Denmark have dominated the headlines in recent days. Denmark has imposed a nationwide halt on civilian drone use after a series of recent sightings over military installations heightened security fears. The decision comes days after similar incidents forced temporary airport closures, including a prolonged disruption at Copenhagen's main hub. "We are currently in a difficult security situation, and we must ensure the best possible working conditions for the armed forces and the police when they are responsible for security during the EU summit," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement on Sunday.