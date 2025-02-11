"Zero refugee" policy: Denmark approves lowest number of asylum applications

HQ

Denmark's asylum policies have been tightened dramatically under the leadership of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who has pursued a "zero refugee" agenda since taking office in 2019.

According to recent data, the national figure for 2025 is estimated at 600 people. Meanwhile, Denmark granted asylum to 864 individuals in 2024, already marking one of the lowest approval numbers in the past four decades. Most of the accepted applicants came from Syria, Eritrea, and Afghanistan, with the number of asylum seekers being significantly reduced.

The government's stringent policies are now aiming to limit refugee numbers to what Denmark "can handle," emphasizing the need to curb immigration in order to preserve societal stability. While the country has passed several controversial laws over the years, such as moving immigrants to external asylum centers, Denmark remains at the forefront of Europe's strict immigration shift. For now, it remains to be seen how these policies will affect future asylum approvals.