Denmark's new rearmament plan: $7 billion defense boost to counter Russian threats

Denmark is gearing up for a major military rearmament, a decisive response to the looming specter of Russian aggression, according to several sources (via DR).

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has emphasized the critical need for a fortified defence strategy, stressing that the country must bolster its military might not only to safeguard its sovereignty but to halt the march of escalating tensions across Europe.

The ambitious plan, expected to cost around 50 billion Danish kroner (roughly $7 billion) over the next two years (2025-2026), will see a significant ramp-up in Denmark's defense budget. Initially, the government had considered a larger investment, but logistical and strategic challenges prompted a more restrained approach.

At the heart of the rearmament is the urgent need for air defence systems—an area Denmark has long been deficient in but one that could be pivotal should conflict arise. Frederiksen has made it clear that the threat posed by Russia today surpasses the concerns of the Cold War era, underscoring the severity of the current geopolitical climate.

In a powerful statement of resolve, Denmark is prepared to allocate around 3% of its GDP to defense, a gesture that reflects the gravity of the situation. As the country takes new steps to strengthen its military, all eyes will be on European countries to see how they react and whether they take similar steps in bolstering their own military capabilities.