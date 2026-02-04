Denmark and Sweden to jointly supply air defence systems to Ukraine

HQ

Sweden and Denmark have agreed to jointly procure and deliver air defence systems to Ukraine in a deal worth 2.6 billion Swedish crowns (€238 million), aiming to strengthen Kyiv's ability to counter ongoing Russian air attacks. As reported by Reuters, the announcement was made on Tuesday by the two countries' defence ministers during a joint press conference in Sweden.

Under the agreement, Sweden will finance the bulk of the package, committing 2.1 billion crowns (€192 million) to purchase Tridon air defence systems developed by BAE Systems Bofors, while Denmark will contribute around 500 million crowns (€46 million). Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson said the systems could allow Ukraine to establish a full air defence battalion if it chooses to do so.

Tridon air defence systems // Shutterstock

Jonson also stressed that the deal would have benefits beyond the battlefield, helping to boost Sweden's domestic defence production capacity. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen echoed the message of long-term commitment to Ukraine's security.

Both Sweden and Denmark have been among Ukraine's most consistent supporters since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, providing military equipment, financial aid and humanitarian assistance as the war continues into its fourth year...