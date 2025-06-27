Denmark and Sweden boost NATO airpower with new Airbus deal

HQ

The latest news on Denmark and Sweden . NATO's strategic airlift capabilities are set to grow as Sweden and Denmark join the alliance's multinational tanker program, prompting the purchase of two more Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft.

"The expansion of the Multinational MRTT Fleet with two additional aircraft and the addition of Sweden and Denmark to the programme underscores Europe's commitment to collective defence and strategic autonomy," said the head of Air Power at Airbus Defence and Space.

With this expansion, the fleet strengthens its position as a shared European resource for refueling and cargo missions. Airbus will carry out the production and conversion work in France and Spain. If you want to learn more, check out the official announcement here.