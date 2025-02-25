Denmark and Norway seek to enhance their defence collaboration

HQ

Denmark and Norway have set their sights on enhancing defence collaboration, with both nations, members of NATO, outlining plans to work more closely within the alliance and the broader Nordic cooperation framework.

The two countries are keen to explore industrial partnerships that will boost their respective defence sectors while also reaffirming their commitment to Ukraine's security in the face of ongoing regional challenges.

As part of the strategy, which was announced in a joint statement (via Reuters), military coordination will extend across various domains, especially in the High North and the North Atlantic, to ensure a stronger presence in these vital areas.

This initiative, expected to take shape in May, comes at a time when European leaders are under growing pressure to increase defence investments, following the call by the President of the United States for NATO members to raise their contributions. For now, it remains to be seen how these proposals will evolve and impact regional security.