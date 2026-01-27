Denmark and Greenland leaders to visit Berlin and Paris amid Arctic tensions

HQ

The prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland announced plans to visit Berlin and Paris this week to bolster European backing after US President Donald Trump's controversial statements regarding Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen are scheduled to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

Frederiksen and Nielsen will use their meetings to discuss "the current foreign policy situation and the need for a strengthened Europe," according to the Danish prime minister's office. The visit also coincides with their attendance at the Welt Economic Summit in Germany on Tuesday, where broader security and economic issues will be addressed.

European leaders are closely monitoring developments in the Arctic, recognizing the region's growing geopolitical importance amid climate change, strategic shipping routes, and natural resource exploration. As for Denmark and Greenland, they hope their diplomatic outreach will reaffirm Europe's commitment to regional stability...