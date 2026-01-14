Denmark and Greenland head to White House for talks with Vance | LIVE

HQ

Denmark and Greenland will face a pivotal moment in Washington on Wednesday as their foreign ministers meet United States Vice President JD Vance at the White House. The talks follow weeks of sharp rhetoric from President Donald Trump, who has renewed calls for the United States to take control of Greenland.

Trump argues the Arctic island is critical to United States security and must be owned by Washington to keep Russia and China at bay. Denmark and Greenland strongly reject that view, insisting Greenland is not for sale and warning that threats between allies undermine international norms.

Donald Trump and JD Vance // Shutterstock

The aim of the meeting is to dial down tensions and explore ways to address United States security concerns without crossing red lines on sovereignty. Still, there is deep anxiety in Copenhagen and Nuuk that the talks could turn confrontational and publicly damaging.

Greenland's leaders have recently stressed unity with Denmark rather than independence. Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen said that if forced to choose, Greenland would stand with Denmark, a message echoed by Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.

Trump has brushed off those remarks, calling them "their problem" and signaling no retreat from his position. With emotions running high, the White House meeting is widely seen as a defining moment... not just for Greenland, but for transatlantic relations in the Arctic.

This is a developing news story...