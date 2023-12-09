Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Denis Villeneuve's third Dune film has almost been written

This was revealed during a recent press conference in South Korea.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Dune: Part Two hasn't even released yet and already director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that he has almost finished the script on a third film.

Speaking at a recent press conference in South Korea, he said: "[Dune Messiah] is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it's not finished. It will take a little time."

Without spoiling too many details, Villeneuve revealed that the third film would follow Paul Atreides as he approaches "the end of [his] journey."

The news follows after the director told Empire in August: "If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream."

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theatres on 15th March 2024.

Denis Villeneuve's third Dune film has almost been written

Thanks, IGN.



Loading next content