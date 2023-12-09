Denis Villeneuve's third Dune film has almost been written

HQ

Dune: Part Two hasn't even released yet and already director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that he has almost finished the script on a third film.

Speaking at a recent press conference in South Korea, he said: "[Dune Messiah] is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it's not finished. It will take a little time."

Without spoiling too many details, Villeneuve revealed that the third film would follow Paul Atreides as he approaches "the end of [his] journey."

The news follows after the director told Empire in August: "If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream."

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theatres on 15th March 2024.

Thanks, IGN.