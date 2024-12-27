Denis Villeneuve's strict no-phone policy on set

HQ

Denis Villeneuve, the visionary behind Dune, Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Prisoners and Sicario, has made it clear that distractions like cell phones have no place on his film sets. According to a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, the director sees cinema as a collaborative and present-focused art form, where undivided attention is paramount. Villeneuve's no-phone rule has been a staple since his early projects, emphasizing the importance of staying fully immersed in the creative process.

Villeneuve likened filmmaking to other art forms, such as painting and dancing, where total concentration is required to produce meaningful work. For him, the act of saying "cut" shouldn't result in the crew diving into their devices. Instead, he insists on fostering an environment of connection and attentiveness. Despite his strong stance, Villeneuve acknowledged the addictive pull of phones in everyday life, admitting he's tempted to disconnect entirely.

Interestingly, Villeneuve extends his minimalist approach to the physical setup of his sets. Inspired by a back injury during Blade Runner 2049, he and cinematographer Greig Fraser opted to stand throughout Dune's production, avoiding chairs to promote flexibility and energy. However, chairs were still available for producers and other crew members.

