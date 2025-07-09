Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah adaptation gets official title

HQ

Despite appearing to want a break from desert sands after putting his all into Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve just couldn't stay away from Arrakis, and set to work on his third Dune film. An adaptation of the Dune: Messiah novel.

We've been referring to the film as Dune: Messiah for some time now, but it appears the official title is a little different. As per Variety, the film will instead be called Dune: Part Three. The plot appears to still be following the book, with Paul Atreides settling into his role as Emperor while keeping his home base on Arrakis.

It's likely this naming decision was made to not confuse audiences and let them know they were in for a direct sequel to the last Dune movie. Calling it Dune: Messiah might have some believing it to be a spin-off, in the same vein as Dune: Prophecy.

Dune: Part Three releases on the 16th of December, 2026.