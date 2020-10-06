Denis Villeneuve's Dune delayed to 2021

You're watching Advertisements

2020 is a particularly complicated year for many industries, particularly cinemas. In fact, there are many important movies that have been postponed until a later date, most notably being the announcement of No Time to Die's delay (the next James Bond film) to 2021, another highly anticipated movie that will also undergo a similar fate.

This time however, it's Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, which is to be affected, a launch that has been delayed from December 18, 2020 to October 1, 2021. With the delay of almost a year, the many fans who were waiting for this new adaptation with great enthusiasm will certainly not be pleased. In addition to Dune, the new The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will also suffer a further delay. The movie directed by Matt Reeves, will no longer be released on October 1, 2021 as initially announced, but on March 4, 2022.

There is some good news, however, for fans of the Matrix in particular, as the fourth chapter will be released on December 22, 2021 instead of the April 1, 2022.