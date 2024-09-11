Denis Villeneuve will set up Dune: Messiah so another director can continue the story

HQ

Despite saying he wants a break from sand after finishing Dune: Part Two, it seems Denis Villeneuve just can't get enough of Arrakis. His next project will be Dune: Messiah, releasing in 2026.

This will be Villeneuve's last trip to Arrakis, though, as he confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair. That doesn't necessarily mean it's the last Dune movie we'll see, as there are plenty more books to adapt and Villeneuve would be happy to see someone else take on the challenge of making Herbert's universe into a movie.

"I think that it would be a good idea for me to make sure [that] there are the seeds in the project if someone wants to do something else afterwards, because they are beautiful books," said Villeneuve. "But I'm not closing the door. I will not do it myself, but it could happen with someone else."

