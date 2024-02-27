Denis Villeneuve says 'movies have been corrupted by TV'

HQ

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two releases in UK cinemas this week, and while a lot of us have already seen the stellar reviews for the sci-fi sequel (including our own), there are still plenty of people waiting to see the movie for themselves.

If you're still waiting to see the film for yourself, one slight spoiler could be that it doesn't rely much on dialogue. Speaking with The Times, Denis Villeneuve said that "movies have been corrupted by TV," because of that.

"I'm not interested in dialogue at all. Pure image & sound, that is the power of cinema," he continued. "Frankly, I hate dialogue. Dialogue is for theatre & TV. I don't remember movies because of a good line."

That doesn't mean Villeneuve prefers entirely dialogue-free movies, rather it just seems that he feels a film should revolve around the experience it creates instead of the characters and the words coming out of their mouths.

Do you agree with Villeneuve?