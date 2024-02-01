Denis Villeneuve says adaptations 'destroy in the process of transformation'

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune and Dune: Part Two has spoken openly about how when you adapt a beloved piece of work, you must kill pieces of that original project in order to transform it into something new.

In an interview with Time, Villeneuve said "When you adapt, you kill. You destroy in the process of transformation. Going from the words to the image, this adaptation is my adaptation, with my sensibility."

"I was trying to be, as a filmmaker, as invisible as possible," he continued. "I tried my best to keep the poetry of the book, the atmosphere, the colours, the smell, everything that I felt when I read the book. I tried."

Villeneuve clearly comes from a point of admiration in his adaptation. The director - now 56 - first read Frank Herbert's work when he was 14, and has been enamoured with it since. Even after working for 6 years to deliver us both Dune movies, Villeneuve still wants to create an adaptation of Dune: Messiah. It's one of three screenplays he's working on at the moment.

"Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me," he adds, confirming that we won't get adaptations of each of Herbert's zany books.

How many Dune movies do you want to see?