Denis Villeneuve satisfied dying man's last wish by letting him see Dune: Part Two early

Dune: Part Two is continuing to take over cinemas, as it seems everyone is loving the conclusion to the conflict between the Atreides and the Harkonnen. However, thanks to the film being delayed by Warner Bros., one dying cinephile might not have had the chance to have seen the movie.

Josée Gagnon, an end-of-life worker caring for the unnamed man, was informed he would have loved to have seen the film, and was an avid lover of movies as well as the Dune universe. Gagnon then put out a post on social media, and within a day she was in touch with Villeneuve's team.

Tanya Lapointe, Villeneuve's wife and the film's producer, thought the man might be able to fly out for the premiere or present in Montreal, but he was not able to be moved anywhere. "I said, 'You don't understand, he's at the end, there's no way to move him,'" Gagnon told Global News.

And so, Villeneuve's assistant was flown out to the hospital where the man was being kept. "It was a race against time because from one day to the next, we didn't know if he would make it. He only had a few days left," said Gagnon. Luckily, the assistant made it in time, and the man was able to watch the film after an NDA was signed. Even the President of the United States couldn't get this early access.

Sadly, the man passed a few days after, but thanks to Villeneuve's team, his dying wish was fulfilled.