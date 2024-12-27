Denis Villeneuve responds to Tarantino's Dune remarks

HQ

While Tarantino dismissed Villeneuve's Dune as just another remake, the French-Canadian director clarified that he respects Tarantino but disagrees with his opinion. In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Villeneuve explained that he views his version of Dune as an adaptation rather than a remake, distinguishing it from David Lynch's 1984 film. He admitted to being guilty of remakes in his own career, such as Blade Runner, but reiterated that Dune is a fresh take on Frank Herbert's novel.

Despite the disagreement, Villeneuve emphasized that he has nothing but respect for Tarantino, whom he admires as an artist. He further added that it's a free country, and Tarantino is entitled to his views. Villeneuve even expressed his love for Pulp Fiction, calling it a pivotal moment in cinema history, and he also noted how Tarantino's bold voice was evident when he saw the film in theaters.

Do you think Dune stands on its own, or do you agree with Tarantino's take on it?