Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve has already begun prepping for a third Dune film

It would be based on Dune Messiah.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Denis Villeneuve - one of the biggest blockbuster directors of our time with films like Sicaro, Blade Runner 2049, Arrival and most recently Dune under his belt - has long said he wants to make a Dune trilogy. The second Dune film, Dune: Part Two, the follow-up to 2021's Dune, was recently delayed and will premiere next year. They are both based on Frank Herbert's first Dune book.

Villeneuve's dream, according to a recent interview with Empire, would be to finish with a third film based on the second Dune book, Dune Messiah. This is what he said about this:

"If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream," said Villeneuve. "Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero. Which is not what he [Herbert] wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it's actually a warning."

He also revealed that he has actually already started working on the script for the third film - which has not yet been greenlit by Warner Bros. - but unfortunately had to put the project on hold temporarily due to the ongoing strike in Hollywood.

Villeneuve concluded with: "[But] I will say, there are words on paper."

This would be his last Dune film, Villeneuve has previously claimed.

Dune: Part Two

Related texts



Loading next content