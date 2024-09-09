Denis Villeneuve gives new details on Dune: Messiah

HQ

While Dune: Part Two did bring a tremendous end to the story of the original book, it seems that Denis Villeneuve isn't done with getting sand everywhere just yet. He will return to Arrakis with a new movie, and he's currently working on the script for the third movie.

Speaking to Variety, Villeneuve kept his cards close to his chest, not revealing whereabouts he's up to on the script. Considering his love for the source material, though, we'd imagine he's cracking on with it.

There's still plenty of time until we'll see Dune: Messiah, as the movie will release in December 2026 by the sounds of things. Any fan expecting even bigger battles and more action in the third movie might want to tone down those expectations, as Dune: Messiah the book is one weird ride.