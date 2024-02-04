Denis Villeneuve doesn't want to make more than three Dune movies

HQ

Dune: Part Two hits theaters in less than a month on 1st March and expectations are high to say the least. In fact, there's such hype surrounding the film that the 1984 original is now running on the big screen again in select theaters in the US to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

At the same time, we have also received hints about what the future of the film series might look like, it is already quite clear that Denis Villeneuve will also film Dune Messiah, which is the second book in the series. After that, though, it seems he's ready to move onto other projects. As reported by Hollywood Reporter, he told Time this week: "Dune Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me."

That is not so surprising as he has previously indicated that he is not particularly keen on getting stuck in a film series. He has been linked to several other films such as the historical drama Cleopatra and a film adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's Rendezvous with Rama.

It is of course not inconceivable that he will change his mind if Dune: Part Two becomes a smash hit on all fronts, but right now he seems at least quite determined not to make more than three films.