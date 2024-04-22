Denis Villeneuve compares Paul Atreides to Michael Corleone

HQ

There are few characters in sci-fi that are more iconic than Paul Atreides. Yes, he may have only had a real mainstream appearance in Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies, but since the release of Frank Herbert's novel the anti-hero has been a quiet inspiration for many other protagonists.

Denis Villeneuve, speaking to the New York Times, even goes so far as to say that Paul Atreides is the Michael Corleone of sci-fi. "He becomes what he wanted to avoid. And he will try to find a way to save his soul in the third film," Villeneuve says.

Dune: Messiah is on its way, but we might be waiting a while for it. Denis Villeneuve has repeatedly said that he wants a break from deserts before he steps back to Arrakis for this third film in the franchise.