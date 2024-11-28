Denis Villeneuve believes Star Wars has "derailed" as a franchise

HQ

Directing a Star Wars movie sounds like a dream job for many, but it's something Denis Villeneuve has very little interest in. After making the widely praised Dune movies, some would like Villeneuve to spark some life back into their favourite sci-fi franchise as well .

However, he told The Hollywood Reporter he has no intention of directing anything Star Wars. "I was the target audience. I was 10 years old. It went to my brain like a silver bullet. I became obsessed with Star Wars," he said, explaining how he had a fondness for the franchise in his youth. "I mean, The Empire Strikes Back is the movie that I anticipated the most in my life. I saw the movie a billion times onscreen... I adore Star Wars."

"The problem is that it all derailed in 1983 with Return of the Jedi," he said. "It turned out to be a comedy for kids. ... Star Wars became crystallized in its own mythology, very dogmatic, it seemed like a recipe, no more surprises. So I'm not dreaming to do a Star Wars because it feels like code is very codified."

While a lot of fans remain attached to Star Wars, it's hard to argue that the franchise continues to seek out entirely new stories to tell. Villeneuve also said he's not a Trekkie, so all his focus for sci-fi appears to be on Dune.