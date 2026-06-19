Dengue cases exceed 44,000 in Sri Lanka in 2026 alone

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Dengue fever is common in Sri Lanka, particularly during the monsoon season, when mosquitoes thrive in humid conditions. However, this year's outbreak has been particularly severe, as the population of the mosquito that carries the disease has grown exponentially following Cyclone Ditwah's passage through the region in late November, and the number of cases has risen accordingly. So far in 2026, more than 44,000 cases of dengue infection have been reported on the island, along with 28 deaths, five of whom were children.

In 2025 alone, there were 51,000 cases of dengue in Sri Lanka, according to figures from the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU), but this year the number has doubled. A further rise in the number of patients could put public hospitals under extreme pressure, Sri Lanka's Health Minister, Nalinda Jayatissa, warned on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

The Sri Lankan government is carrying out a special programme to spray public spaces such as schools, construction sites and public buildings until next Monday, as it attempts to reduce the mosquito population this year. However, it is inevitable that when the rains return, there will be a spike in cases.