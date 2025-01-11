Den of Thieves 2 director plans for more sequels

Director Christian Gudegast has unveiled ambitious plans to expand the Den of Thieves franchise with three additional sequels, following the recent release of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The upcoming films aim to take the central characters, including Gerard Butler's "Big Nick" O'Brien and O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s Donnie Wilson, into diverse global settings, each presenting unique criminal underworlds and heist scenarios.

"So again, while researching heists, the research is agnostic to where it takes place in the world. There are three particular ones that are unreal. One is in Brazil, one is in Africa, and one is in Southeast Asia. The thing about those worlds is that they have a whole different criminal world down there, underground, and characters and everything. It will always be about taking these guys into those worlds."

Gudegast's research has identified compelling heist stories in regions such as Brazil, Africa, and Southeast Asia, which will serve as inspirations for the sequels. He notes that these locations offer distinct criminal landscapes and characters, enriching the narrative's complexity. The director also hints at the introduction of a new character in the third installment, who will pursue the protagonists, adding a fresh dynamic to the series.

"Den 3 is all ready to go. It's all outlined. I do notes, files, outlines, and when it's time to do the script, it's just basically changing the format, really. So it's all outlined for the next two."

Gudegast acknowledges the challenges of creating original content in today's entertainment industry but expresses confidence in the franchise's potential. He reveals that the third film is fully outlined and poised to begin production within the next two years, with subsequent sequels already mapped out.

