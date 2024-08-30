Demonschool has sadly been delayed

Demonschool, the persona-like tactics title where having a great education at university and slaying demons meet, was initially set to release (very aptly) on Friday 13 September, but developer Necrosoft have today announced that they need to push the game's release back a bit.

Necrosoft's announcement read: "We did have the perfect release date in Friday the 13th in September, but given how the last years have been and how much we wanted to put into this game, we had to delay it if we wanted to really deliver the game we wanted to give you all.

"Delaying allows us to add more life and liveliness to the world, so it's more of a game you can hang out in, aside from smashing demons of course.

"Thank you for your understanding. We don't want to play on anyone's sympathies but it has been a difficult year, not as a team per se, but for each individual team member. We're really hoping to make a game you will all enjoy, and we hope you'll continue to support us."

Examples of the intended upcoming changes include quiz sections, minigames, fleshing out relationships, perfecting sprite animations and localising the game in Spanish for the Latin-American audience.

So, it seems fans who have been following the title since its 2022 announcement will have to wait a little longer - the current estimate is Q1 2025 - but not without good reason, and I for one think it's a smart choice from Necrosoft to put the extra work in pre-release, rather than put out a game they aren't happy with.

The game's combat already looks fantastic and tactically rich, but that's only one half of the game, so it definitely feels important for the developer to nail the life-simulation side of things too. If you want to keep up with their changes to the title, they've launched a bi-weekly blog which you can follow along with here (thanks, Eurogamer).