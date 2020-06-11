Cookies

Demon's Souls

Demon's Souls is getting a remake, set to release on PS5

FromSoftware's Demon's Souls is getting remade by developer Bluepoint Games for the PlayStation 5.

FromSoftware's Demon's Souls, the game that posed as the catalyst of what would become the Souls-like genre, is perhaps the one title in the now-series that most fans have missed due to its platform isolation on PlayStation 3. Now, however, that can be remedied, since the game is getting remade by Bluepoint Games for Sony's upcoming next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

Take a look at the glorious new suit of Demon's Souls below. Are you excited to play Demon's Souls and if so, have you played the original?

