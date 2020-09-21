Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales file sizes revealed on PS5

You're watching Advertisements

The biggest games for the PlayStation 5 release (November 12 in Japan, USA, and selected countries / November 19 in Europe) are without a doubt Demon's Souls and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. As hard drive space is likely going to be an issue next-generation - 825GB for PlayStation 5 and 1TB for Xbox Series X - it is of course interesting to know file sizes to get a better understanding of how many AAA game we can have installed at once.

Now, it has been revealed that Demon's Souls requires minimum 66 gigabyte, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales requires minimum 50 gigabyte and the Miles Morales Ultimate Edition minimum 105 gigabyte. Are you planning to buy any of these, and are the file sizes in line with what you expected?

Thanks GamingBolt