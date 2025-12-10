Demon Tides will venture onto the open waves in February 2026

In the Day of the Devs showcase that aligned with The Game Awards for 2025, developer Fabraz made an appearance to reveal to the world the exact launch date for its upcoming demonic platformer, Demon Tides.

Coming to PC and Nintendo Switch 1, the colourful game will be launching as soon as February 19, 2026, wherein we will be able to begin our journey as the effervescent protagonist known as Beebz, who teams up with her unusual crew as they as travel the oceans of Ragnar's Rock on a journey of self-discovery.

Unlike a regular platformer that has a more relaxed and steady pace, Demon Tides is built with speedrunning at its core through the incorporation of a ghost system that enables you to battle with other players and push for the best possible times in the various challenges and activities.

If you're familiar with Fabraz's work and are wondering if you should play Demon Turf before checking out Demon Tides, the developer notes that it encourages fans to simply experience this new game first and foremost, as while it technically is set after Demon Turf, it has fundamentally been built for new players to be able to jump right in.

Will you be checking out Demon Tides in February?