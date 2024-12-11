Demon Tides is an expressive 3D platformer set in a vast ocean world

During the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, we just got our first look at a new 3D platformer that will be coming to PC sometime in 2025. It's known as Demon Tides, and is described as an expressive game where the aim is to explore a world of vast seas while discovering talismans that can modify and change your abilities and even unlock new outfits.

The official description for Demon Tides adds: "Navigate the open seas and explore each distant structure, uncovering every hidden nook and cranny with your diverse, expressive move-set. Beat challenges or find hidden chests to collect talismans along the way that modify and even expand your abilities or switch up your drip with a plethora of discoverable outfits!"

We're told that in total over 50 talismans will be available to find in-game and that the collection of outfits and cosmetic gear lead to over 50,000 clothing combinations. Otherwise, the game will have community-centric elements as well that include comparable speedrunning times and even ways to tag and doodle on the environment so that this graffiti appears in other player's worlds.

You can see the trailer for Demon Tides below, as well as a bunch of new screenshots.