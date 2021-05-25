Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicle is receiving a western release later this year

Western audiences will soon get a chance to check out the very first videogame adaption of the wildly popular Demon Slayer anime. Demon Slayer: The Hikonami Chronicle is planned to break its Japanese exclusivity sometime in 2021 and it will release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. It will contain voice-overs in both English and Japanese and there are options present too for subtitles in Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

A brief description for the game reads: "Become a blade that destroys demons! In Solo Mode, follow Tanjiro through the story from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as he face demons in order to turn his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon, back into a human.

In Versus Mode, characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, can be freely matched against each another in a one-versus-one setting with up to two players online or offline! Enjoy this simple but exhilarating battle system, and become the greatest demon slayer you can!"

You can take a look at the game's English website here.

Thanks, Gematsu.