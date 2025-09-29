Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle surpasses Superman to become the seventh highest-grossing film of the year worldwide

It is surely not lost on Hollywood that two of the year's biggest box-office hits are Asian productions that have either succeeded big enough in their home countries to sustain a small nation's economy on their own, as in the case of Ne Zha 2 (a film that, by the way, will soon hit US theatres), or have debuted as a global phenomenon that fans around the world have both celebrated and supported. The latter is what has happened to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle was released on 12 September worldwide, except in Japan, where it had already broken all previous records for the anime in cinemas. Since then, it has maintained a meteoric rise at the worldwide box office, surpassing James Gunn's Superman this weekend. And it doesn't look like it's going to stop there, with Brad Pitt's F1 just $10 million behind.

Reaching the top 3 would already be too powerful a demon to defeat for the Aniplex and Toho Animation film, as the 2025 podium remains unshakable with Ne Zha 2, Lilo and Stitch, and A Minecraft Movie, all above $900 million at the box office, according to Koimoi's data.

Top 10 highest grossers at the 2025 global box office



Ne Zha 2: $2.2 billion

Lilo & Stitch: $1.04 billion

A Minecraft Movie: $957.84 million

Jurassic World Rebirth: $867.1 million

How To Train Your Dragon: $635.5 million

F1: $626.5 million

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle: $616 million

Superman: $615.9 million

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning: $598.8 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: $521.30 million



