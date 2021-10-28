Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles has sold 1M copies

HQ

As one of the most popular IPs across different mediums recently, Demon Slayer just released its latest video game Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles earlier this month. We also reviewed the game and wrote down our thoughts, which you can find here if you're interested to know more.

The game has been rated as "very positive" on Steam, showing that the game is indeed quite liked by most of players. Its number of sales can also prove its popularity. Developer CyberConnect2 and publisher (in Japan) Aniplex announced, the total number combining digital and physical sales of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles already surpassed 1 million copies. Considering it has been on the market only for 2 weeks, this is pretty amazing.

Whether the momentum can be kept remains to be seen, though. Are you a fan of Demon Slayer? Have you played this game yet?